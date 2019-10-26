Suns' Ricky Rubio: Out Saturday

Rubio (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised left knee, Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns reports.

Rubio banged knees with an opponent late in Friday night's game, and the Suns will hold him out Saturday on the second leg of a back-to-back. Expect Tyler Johnson and Jevon Carter to split most of the point guard duties against the Clips.