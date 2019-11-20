Suns' Ricky Rubio: Playing, starting Tuesday
Rubio (back) will play and start Tuesday's matchup against the Kings.
Rubio was dealing with back spasms, but he'll end up missing just one game due to the issue. Over his past five appearances, he's averaging 16.2 points, 9.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes.
