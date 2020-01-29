Play

Suns' Ricky Rubio: Playing Tuesday

Rubio (ankle) will play and start Tuesday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

As expected, Rubio will play through some right ankle soreness. This month, he's averaging 10.3 points, 7.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories