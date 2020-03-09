Suns' Ricky Rubio: Posts impressive triple-double

Rubio dropped 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 victory over the Bucks.

Rubio was one of the driving forces behind the Suns offense in this game. He produced nine points, five assists and three boards in his first seven minutes of play, helping the team obtain a 47-28 lead over the first-seed Bucks by the end of the first quarter, and eventually reaching a monster triple-double by the fourth quarter. The 29-year old is having his best fantasy season in three years, putting up 12.9 points, 8.9 dimes and 1.6 swipes in 31.5 minutes per game.