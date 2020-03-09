Suns' Ricky Rubio: Posts impressive triple-double
Rubio dropped 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 victory over the Bucks.
Rubio was one of the driving forces behind the Suns offense in this game. He produced nine points, five assists and three boards in his first seven minutes of play, helping the team obtain a 47-28 lead over the first-seed Bucks by the end of the first quarter, and eventually reaching a monster triple-double by the fourth quarter. The 29-year old is having his best fantasy season in three years, putting up 12.9 points, 8.9 dimes and 1.6 swipes in 31.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.