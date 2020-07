Updating a previous report, Rubio (undisclosed) participated in practice Tuesday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Earlier reports indicated that Rubio had not yet practiced with the Suns, but that's turned out not to be the case. As a result, it seems likely that he'll participate in the Suns' scrimmages to help ramp up for the upcoming eight seeding games. The Suns' first seeding game is July 31 against the Wizards.