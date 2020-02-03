Suns' Ricky Rubio: Probable Monday
Rubio (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Rubio appears set to return from a one-game absence due to a sore right ankle. Look for a final update on his availability to come closer to tipoff.
