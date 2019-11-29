Suns' Ricky Rubio: Probable with back issue
Rubio (back) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Rubio played Wednesday after missing three straight games with back spasms, but he resurfaced on the injury report ahead of Friday's game. He'll likely play, although he could face some restrictions if the injury continues to bother him.
