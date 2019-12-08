Suns' Ricky Rubio: Puts up double-double
Rubio had 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.
Rubio has been on fire as a distributor of late, registering at least nine in each of his last five outings but dishing out 13 or more in three of his last four. He will try to continue pulling the strings of Phoenix's offense Monday at home against his former team, the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...