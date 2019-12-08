Suns' Ricky Rubio: Puts up double-double

Rubio had 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 loss at Houston.

Rubio has been on fire as a distributor of late, registering at least nine in each of his last five outings but dishing out 13 or more in three of his last four. He will try to continue pulling the strings of Phoenix's offense Monday at home against his former team, the Timberwolves.