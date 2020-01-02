Suns' Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Friday
Rubio's (hip) status is up in the air for Friday's game against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Rubio slipped on the court and tweaked his hip late in Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers, and he said after the game that he felt sore and is unsure he'll be ready to go Friday. Rubio has been on a strong run of late, but he finished Wednesday's game with just six points. However, he did add nine assists, five boards and one steal in 26 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...