Suns' Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Friday

Rubio's (hip) status is up in the air for Friday's game against the Knicks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rubio slipped on the court and tweaked his hip late in Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers, and he said after the game that he felt sore and is unsure he'll be ready to go Friday. Rubio has been on a strong run of late, but he finished Wednesday's game with just six points. However, he did add nine assists, five boards and one steal in 26 minutes.