Suns' Ricky Rubio: Reaches agreement with Phoenix

Rubio and the Suns have come an agreement on a three-year, $51 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rubio's exit from Utah was all but confirmed when the Jazz traded for Mike Conley. He had most recently been linked to the Pacers, but the Suns have ultimately landed his services. They have long been in need of a quality point guard to start alongside Devin Booker, and this figures to be a good match. It will be Rubio's third franchise since being drafted by the Timberwovles in 2011. The 28-year-old averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals across 27.9 minutes per game last season.