Suns' Ricky Rubio: Returns to action
Rubio (rest) will be available for Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets.
Rubio took a seat for Saturday's exhibition simply for rest purposes. He's shooting 38.9 percent and averaging 7.5 points over his first two preseason matchups.
