Suns' Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Sunday

Rubio (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Bucks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rubio had been on the injury report with ankle issues earlier in the week, though he hadn't missed a game. Elie Okobo will start at point guard in his absence Sunday. Whether or not Rubio makes it back for Monday's game against the Nets remains to be seen.

