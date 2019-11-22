Suns' Ricky Rubio: Ruled out
Rubio (back) won't play Thursday against New Orleans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rubio was considered questionable for Thursday's tilt due to back spasms, but he evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. Jevon Carter drew the start in Rubio's place Monday against the Kings, though the Suns have yet to announce who will start at point guard.
