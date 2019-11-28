Suns' Ricky Rubio: Scores 18 points in return

Rubio had 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), four assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 loss against the Wizards.

Rubio was coming off a three-game absence but looked completely healthy, meaning he should remain as Phoenix's starting point guard going forward. He should resume his usual workload of nearly 30 minutes per game ahead of Friday's matchup against the Mavericks.