Suns' Ricky Rubio: Scores 24 points
Rubio had 24 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss at Oklahoma City.
Rubio had one of his best games of the season when it comes to his efficiency, and he has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings while dishing out at least eight assists in each of his last 11 contests. One of the premier playmaking threats in the league, Rubio will try to continue his sizzling run of play Saturday against the Rockets.
