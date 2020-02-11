Suns' Ricky Rubio: Scoring ticking back up

Rubio recorded 13 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 125-100 loss to the Lakers.

Rubio has scored double-digit points in back-to-back games after a streak of six straight games in single-digits. Still, he's been struggling since the new year. In 2020, he's averaging 27.9 fantasy points per game compared to 35.7 fantasy points prior to Jan. 1. It's possible he's still recovering from a lingering ankle injury.