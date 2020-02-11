Suns' Ricky Rubio: Scoring ticking back up
Rubio recorded 13 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 125-100 loss to the Lakers.
Rubio has scored double-digit points in back-to-back games after a streak of six straight games in single-digits. Still, he's been struggling since the new year. In 2020, he's averaging 27.9 fantasy points per game compared to 35.7 fantasy points prior to Jan. 1. It's possible he's still recovering from a lingering ankle injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...