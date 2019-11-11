Suns' Ricky Rubio: Shoots efficiently in double-double
Rubio compiled 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 trouncing of the Nets.
Had the game not turned into a blowout, Rubio likely would have picked up a few additional minutes, but the depressed playing time didn't stop him from establishing new season highs in points and assists. With four triple-doubles on his ledger through his first eight games with the Suns, Rubio is beginning to look like the player he was earlier in his career in Minnesota after turning in more muted production the past two seasons with Utah.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...