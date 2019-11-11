Suns' Ricky Rubio: Shoots efficiently in double-double

Rubio compiled 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 trouncing of the Nets.

Had the game not turned into a blowout, Rubio likely would have picked up a few additional minutes, but the depressed playing time didn't stop him from establishing new season highs in points and assists. With four triple-doubles on his ledger through his first eight games with the Suns, Rubio is beginning to look like the player he was earlier in his career in Minnesota after turning in more muted production the past two seasons with Utah.