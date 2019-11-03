Suns' Ricky Rubio: Solid all-around performance

Rubio chipped in with 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.

Rubio is never going to be a scoring threat, but he compensates that with his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute steadily on both ends of the court. He has at least five rebounds in four games and has dished out at least six assists in every game so far this season, giving him a solid floor for Monday's tilt against the Sixers even if he's unable to contribute much scoring-wise.