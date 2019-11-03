Suns' Ricky Rubio: Solid all-around performance
Rubio chipped in with 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals during Phoenix's 114-105 win at Memphis on Saturday.
Rubio is never going to be a scoring threat, but he compensates that with his ability to fill the stat sheet and contribute steadily on both ends of the court. He has at least five rebounds in four games and has dished out at least six assists in every game so far this season, giving him a solid floor for Monday's tilt against the Sixers even if he's unable to contribute much scoring-wise.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.