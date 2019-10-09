Suns' Ricky Rubio: Solid showing in team debut

Rubio managed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The veteran point guard checked in second only to Deandre Ayton in shot attempts while tying Devin Booker for the team lead in assists. Rubio and Booker are expected to each have their hands on the ball a solid amount this coming season, but Rubio's well-established facilitation skills should offer a much-needed dimension to the Suns offense.