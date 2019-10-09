Suns' Ricky Rubio: Solid showing in team debut
Rubio managed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
The veteran point guard checked in second only to Deandre Ayton in shot attempts while tying Devin Booker for the team lead in assists. Rubio and Booker are expected to each have their hands on the ball a solid amount this coming season, but Rubio's well-established facilitation skills should offer a much-needed dimension to the Suns offense.
More News
-
Suns' Ricky Rubio: Reaches agreement with Phoenix•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Future in Utah in jeopardy•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-double again in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Team-high scoring in Game 2 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Appears healthy in Game 1 loss•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.