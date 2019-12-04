Suns' Ricky Rubio: Starting Wednesday
Rubio (hand) is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Magic.
As expected, Rubio won't be forced to miss any time due to a left hand injury he picked up Monday against the Hornets. In three games since returning from a back injury, Rubio is averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest.
