Suns' Ricky Rubio: Strong double-double in win

Rubio registered 18 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win at the Bulls.

Rubio has scored in double digits just four times in his last 10 outings, although those four games have come during his last five appearances. He has also dished out seven or more assists eight times during that period, showing most his value lies on his ability to distribute the rock. Rubio is averaging 9.9 points -- shooting 38.0 percent from the field -- during that stretch, but he makes up for it with 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest through those 10 outings.