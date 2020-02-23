Suns' Ricky Rubio: Strong double-double in win
Rubio registered 18 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win at the Bulls.
Rubio has scored in double digits just four times in his last 10 outings, although those four games have come during his last five appearances. He has also dished out seven or more assists eight times during that period, showing most his value lies on his ability to distribute the rock. Rubio is averaging 9.9 points -- shooting 38.0 percent from the field -- during that stretch, but he makes up for it with 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest through those 10 outings.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.