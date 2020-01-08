Suns' Ricky Rubio: Strong facilitating in loss
Rubio offered eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during the Suns' 114-103 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Rubio checked in with a team-high assist tally in the defeat, even as he scored in single digits in four consecutive contests. The veteran continues to thrive as a facilitator, dishing out at least eight dimes in six straight. Rubio's offensive usage has fluctuated downward some in recent games, but the 29-year-old is still rewarding fantasy managers with a career-high 13.4 points per contest in the Suns' fast-paced attack and also currently complementing that figure with a career-best 9.3 assists per game.
