Suns' Ricky Rubio: Struggles in surprise loss at home

Rubio posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-99 loss to the Warriors.

After an impressive 65-point first half, the Suns went ice cold, scoring just 34 points the rest of the game while failing to contain Golden State. Rubio had his worst game in five tries following four straight double-doubles. While he was able to rack up eight assists against the Warriors, he committed five turnovers, with Phoenix falling to 3-8 when Rubio gives the ball up at least five times. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Raptors.