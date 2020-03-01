Suns' Ricky Rubio: Struggles in surprise loss at home
Rubio posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-99 loss to the Warriors.
After an impressive 65-point first half, the Suns went ice cold, scoring just 34 points the rest of the game while failing to contain Golden State. Rubio had his worst game in five tries following four straight double-doubles. While he was able to rack up eight assists against the Warriors, he committed five turnovers, with Phoenix falling to 3-8 when Rubio gives the ball up at least five times. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...