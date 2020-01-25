Suns' Ricky Rubio: Tallies 11 points in victory

Rubio scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added two assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-99 victory over the Spurs.

Rubio tied his season-low in assists and has just five over his last two games. One the bright side, the 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 13.2 points per contest and will likely be dishing the rock more regularly as early as Sunday's matchup with Memphis.