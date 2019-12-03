Suns' Ricky Rubio: Tallies 13 assists, four swipes
Rubio recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists, four steals, one rebound and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Rubio pitched in across every category except threes while amassing a season high in assists and matching season highs in steals and minutes. Though his field goal percentage through 14 appearances in 2019-20 leaves a lot to be desired as per usual, Rubio has been an extremely valuable, versatile and well-rounded contributor for a Suns team that's exceeding expectations.
