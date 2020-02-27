Suns' Ricky Rubio: Third consecutive double-double

Rubio contributed 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Rubio has been nothing short of oustanding of late, posting double-digit assists in three straight games while dishing out at least nine in five consecutive contests. The fact that he has also added multiple steals and rebounds in each of those five games will only boost his upside moving forward, as he can supplement poor shooting percentages and inconsistent figures with a stellar ability to fill out the stat sheet on any given night. Rubio is averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game in his last five starts.