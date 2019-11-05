Suns' Ricky Rubio: Third double-double of season
Rubio chipped in with 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds during Phoenix's 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.
The veteran playmaker notched his third double-double of the season in six outings, reaching a season-high mark in scoring while ending just three rebounds shy of a triple-double. The low field goal percentages will conspire against Rubio's upside, but he remains a strong fantasy asset due to his versatility and elite playmaking skills.
