Suns' Ricky Rubio: To sign with Suns
Rubio and the Suns have come an agreement on a three-year, $51 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Rubio's exit from Utah was all but confirmed when they traded for Mike Conley. He had most recently been linked to the Pacers, but the Suns have ultimately landed his services. They have long been in need of a quality point guard to start alongside Devin Booker, and this figures to be a good match. It will be Rubio's third franchise since being drafted by the Timberwovles in 2011. The 28-year-old averaged 12.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.3 steals across 27.9 minutes per game last season.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Future in Utah in jeopardy•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-double again in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Team-high scoring in Game 2 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Appears healthy in Game 1 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Receives green light•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...