Suns' Ricky Rubio: Uncertain to play Tuesday

Coach Monty Williams said after Monday's 99-85 loss to the Celtics that he isn't sure whether Rubio (back) will be available for Tuesday's game in Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Rubio experienced back spams shortly before Monday's tipoff and was ultimately scratched from the contest, marking his second absence of the season. While the back issue isn't believed to be a long-term concern, the cross-country flight probably won't help Rubio as he looks to move past the injury. If Rubio ends up being sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set, Jevon Carter would presumably be in line for another start at point guard.