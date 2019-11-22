Suns' Ricky Rubio: Unlikely to play Saturday
Rubio (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Rubio appears to be in danger of missing his second straight contest due to back spasms. Tyler Johnson drew the start in his place Thursday night against the Pelicans and could do so again Saturday, assuming Rubio is ultimately ruled out.
