Suns' Ricky Rubio: Unlikely to play Thursday
Rubio (back) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Rubio didn't play the second half Tuesday against the Kings after entering the contest as questionable with the back issue, and he's now likely to be sidelined Thursday. Jevon Carter seems likely to receive another start in his potential absence.
