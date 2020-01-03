Suns' Ricky Rubio: Upgraded to probable

Rubio (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Rubio tweaked his hip during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, but it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from taking the court Friday against New York. Over his last five games, Rubio is averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.6 minutes.