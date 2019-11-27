Suns' Ricky Rubio: Will play Wednesday
Rubio (back) confirmed that he will play Wednesday against the Wizards.
As expected, Rubio will make his return from back spasms following a three-game absence. He'll presumably re-join the starting five, pushing Tyler Johnson back to the bench.
