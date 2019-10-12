Suns' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Saturday
Rubio is resting for Saturday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The team will opt to give Rubio the night off after he's played just over 40 preseason minutes across two games. He's averaging 17.6 fantasy points across 20.4 minutes.
