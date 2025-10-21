O'Neale is available for Wednesday's season opener against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

O'Neale was a healthy scratch for the preseason finale, but he's good to go for the season opener. The veteran swingman averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals per contest in 75 regular-season games in 2024-25, and he'll likely share the minutes at small forward with Ryan Dunn to open the year.