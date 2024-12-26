O'Neale is not in the Suns' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

O'Neale has been dropped in favor of Ryan Dunn. As a starter this season, he is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.8 minutes. In 25.2 minutes as a bench player, he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Even though a demoted role for O'Neale has been followed up with decreased scoring, his rebounding has been up off the bench, so his overall output may not drop off too much.