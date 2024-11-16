Share Video

O'Neale is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder.

O'Neale struggled in the loss to the Kings on Wednesday and will head to the bench as a result, with Josh Okogie entering the starting lineup. O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game when playing off the bench in 2024-25.

