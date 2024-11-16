O'Neale is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder.
O'Neale struggled in the loss to the Kings on Wednesday and will head to the bench as a result, with Josh Okogie entering the starting lineup. O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game when playing off the bench in 2024-25.
