O'Neale ended Wednesday's 124-108 victory over the Clippers with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes.

O'Neale got the starting nod Wednesday, replacing Grayson Allen in the lineup while ending as one of four Suns players to tally 15 or more points while swiping a team-high trio of steals in a balanced performance. O'Neale, who also connected on a trio of threes, has posted at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this year -- this being his first while in the starting lineup.