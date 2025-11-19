O'Neale amassed nine points (3-10 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

O'Neale has hit multiple three-pointers in all but two games this season, and has been a great filler in the starting lineup while Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen and Jalen Green were all sidelined. In 11 starts this season, O'Neale has averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.1 blocks and 3.3 threes on a 43.9 percent clip through 30.0 minutes.