O'Neale is not in the Suns' starting lineup against the Bucks on Tuesday.

O'Neale has started in seven of the Suns' last eight games, but he'll retreat to the bench Tuesday. Bol Bol enters the starting frontcourt alongside Kevin Durant and Nick Richards, perhaps to better match up with the Bucks' frontcourt of Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. O'Neale has struggled as of late, having shot 20.0 percent from the field on 7.5 field-goal attempts per game over these last two outings.