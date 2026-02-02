O'Neale finished Sunday's 117-93 loss to the Clippers with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes.

With Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hip) both ailing, O'Neale continues to hang onto significant minutes for the Suns. O'Neale has averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, making him worth streaming in category-based leagues.