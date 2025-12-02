O'Neale chipped in six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-108 victory over the Lakers.

Devin Booker (groin) left early and Grayson Allen (illness) was out Monday, but O'Neale stepped up with a season-high 11 assists. The veteran swingman remains worthy of roster consideration in all nine-category formats, having averaged 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.1 three-pointers per contest in 22 games this season.