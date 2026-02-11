O'Neale provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 victory over the Mavericks.

The veteran forward remains in a rhythm from beyond the arc. O'Neale has drained multiple three-pointers in six of the last seven games, averaging 11.0 points, 4.9 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes over that span while shooting 43.8 percent from long distance.