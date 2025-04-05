O'Neale notched 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 123-103 loss to Boston.

O'Neale was sharp from the three-point line, making 40 percent of his attempts, but that's the only thing in which he stood out as the Suns suffered a disappointing 20-point loss to the Celtics. O'Neale has made only 20 starts this season and is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in those contests. Still, even if he remains in a starting role, he's going to have a secondary role on offense -- thus limiting his fantasy upside considerably.