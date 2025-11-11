O'Neale had 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 121-98 victory over the Pelicans.

Grayson Allen stole the show Monday with a 42-point performance that included a franchise-record 10 three-pointers made, but O'Neale was one of the several complementary pieces who posted a solid stat line. O'Neale has started in seven of the Suns' last eight games and has scored in double digits in all but one of those contests, establishing himself as a reliable streaming alternative in most formats.