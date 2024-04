O'Neale will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

O'Neale will surprisingly replace Grayson Allen in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt. With Allen still healthy, Neale likely won't see a minutes load in the mid-to-upper 30s, but he should still provide some fantasy value. In 13 starts this season, O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks.