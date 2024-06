O'Neale is expected to sign a four-year, $44 million deal to return to the Suns when free agency officially opens July 6, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Suns acquired O'Neale on Feb. 8, and he averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.0 minutes in 30 regular-season games for the team. The 31-year-old also shot an efficient 37.6 percent from deep in that span, and is expected to play an important role in the Suns' title aspirations.