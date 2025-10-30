O'Neale registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to Memphis.

O'Neale is excelling as Dillon Brooks' placeholder, averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals over two starting appearances. After acting as a regular starter during his tenures with the Jazz and the Nets, O'Neale has fallen into a support role with the Suns, The acquisition of Brooks will likely send O'Neale back to the bench upon his return.