O'Neale doesn't appear on the Suns' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Thunder after he appeared to tweak his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

O'Neale looked to be limping around after teammate Devin Booker sprained his right ankle when he collided with O'Neale on a defensive possession with less than two minutes remaining. Booker limped to the sideline and checked out of the game at the next dead ball, while O'Neale -- who also seemed to be limping -- stayed in the contest until head coach Frank Vogel cleared the bench with 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. Booker will be sidelined for the second leg of the back-to-back set due to his ankle sprain, but O'Neale's apparent ankle injury won't be significant enough to keep him off the floor. O'Neale should be primed for an elevated role once again after averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.7 minutes over his last three contests.