O'Neale provided 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 victory over the Spurs.

O'Neale and Grayson Allen received more minutes after Kevin Durant's (ankle) exit, and O'Neale would be considered a likely replacement in the lineup if the All-Star misses another game. Although he only started twice during Durant's last absence, O'Neale has been making the most of his minutes with decent scoring and viable rebound totals.